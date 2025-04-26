Four Killed, Two Injured As Ambulance Overturns After Hitting Truck In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: At least four persons including a pregnant woman were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a ballast-laden trick collided with an ambulance near Hanuman Ghati on Varanasi-Shaktinagar road on Saturday.

The mishap occurred when the ambulance was hit by the ballast-laden truck from the rear. As a result of the impact, the ambulance overturned and got under the truck. The ambulance was carrying six persons of whom four including a pregnant woman were killed in the mishap. Two others were critically injured and rushed to the nearest community health centre at Ahaura. The passengers in the ambulance were buried under the ballast and were taken out by rescue workers. The deceased were identified as Hiravati Kanhra Obra, who was pregnant and her mother Malti Devi, Jugal Sonbhadra and Ramu. Kaushal Kumar Kharwar Kanhra and Bhandari Sharma, residents of Sant Nagar Gurma, were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Chunar Deputy District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Verma said the deceased's bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem. He said the ambulance was enroute to Varanasi from Sonbhadra. The driver of the truck fled t he spot after the accident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. As per reports, traffic on Varanasi-Shaktinagar road was disrupted for several hours after the mishap. Senior police officers rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations and clear the traffic.