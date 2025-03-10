ETV Bharat / state

Six Labourers Killed, 11 Injured As Truck Laden With Sugarcane Overturns In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a horrific road accident reported from Maharashtra, six workers were killed while 11 others were injured after a sugarcane carrying truck overturned on the Kannada Pishore road here on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Pishor ghat section at around 2.30 am when the truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, they said. A total of 17 labourers were traveling in the truck at the time of the accident.

It is learnt that the driver lost control on the speeding truck, which overturned trapping the labourers under the heap of sugarcane.

"The truck loaded with sugarcane was passing through Kannad-Pishor ghat area and the sugarcane labourers were travelling on the vehicle. It overturned in the ghat area around 2.30 am," an official from Kannad city police station told PTI.