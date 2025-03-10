ETV Bharat / state

Six Labourers Killed, 11 Injured As Truck Laden With Sugarcane Overturns In Maharashtra

The accident took place during the early hours of Monday when the sugarcane carrying truck overturned on the Kannada Pishore road.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a horrific road accident reported from Maharashtra, six workers were killed while 11 others were injured after a sugarcane carrying truck overturned on the Kannada Pishore road here on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Pishor ghat section at around 2.30 am when the truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, they said. A total of 17 labourers were traveling in the truck at the time of the accident.

It is learnt that the driver lost control on the speeding truck, which overturned trapping the labourers under the heap of sugarcane.

"The truck loaded with sugarcane was passing through Kannad-Pishor ghat area and the sugarcane labourers were travelling on the vehicle. It overturned in the ghat area around 2.30 am," an official from Kannad city police station told PTI.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation with the help of local people.

Four labourers were found dead under the heap of sugarcane and two succumbed during treatment, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kisan Rathod (30), Manoj Chavan (23), Mithun Chavan (26), Vinod Chavan (28), Krushna Rathod (30) and Dnyaneshwar Chavan (36). According to the police, the deceased hailed from Satkund village and other nearby localities in Kannad.

The 11 other labourers who suffered injuries were admitted to a government hospital and other medical facilities here, they said. (With inputs from agencies)

