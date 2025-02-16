2 Brothers Killed As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Two brothers were crushed to death after a truck hit their tractor-trolley parked on a roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday, police said. A motorcycle also got crushed under the tractor-trolley, but its riders were safe, Survaya police station in-charge Arvind Chhari said.

The incident occurred in the morning in Amola Ghati area on National Highway-27. The truck driver fled from the spot, even as the helper sustained injuries in the accident, he said. The tractor-trolley carrying stones was parked on the roadside and the two brothers were changing one of its punctured tyres, the official said.

A speeding truck hit the stationary tractor-trolley while trying to overtake another vehicle. The two victims got crushed under the tractor-trolley, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Mastram Gurjar (26) and his brother Sevaram Gurjar (24), both residents of Mohangarh village in the district, the police said.

After getting the information, villagers and family members of the victims staged a road blockade. The police later persuaded them to end their protest and the road was cleared for traffic movement, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK