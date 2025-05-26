Truck Driver Stripped, Beaten And 'Made To Drink His Own Urine' In Rajasthan; Two Arrested

Phalodi: A youth was assaulted and allegedly made to drink his own urine by the relatives of the girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past in Rajasthans' Phalodi on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where he is said to be stable. Police have arrested two accused in the case after a video of the beating surfaced on social media.

Matoda Police Station In-charge, Dawood Khan said that the arrests were made after the brother of the victim, who is a truck driver by profession, lodged a complaint in the police station.

In his complaint, the victim's brother said that on May 23, his brother was traveling from Jodhpur to Srilakshman Nagar on a motorcycle. On reaching near Lakheta Bharat Mala culvert, the five car and bike borne accused intercepted him and beat him severely. Later, he was abducted and taken to a desolate place in Shivnagar Matoda where the accused attacked him with belts and iron rods, the complainant said.

It is learnt that the truck driver was thrashed by the relatives of a girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past. According to sources, the man had been talking to the girl even after breaking up with her which infuriated the girl's relatives. To teach him a lesson, they called the youth from the girl's phone and beat him to pulp, sources said.

The purported video of the beating has also surfaced on the Internet and shows the driver pleading with folded hands in front of the accused. The accused are seen abusing him and beating him with iron rods and sticks.