ETV Bharat / state

Truck Driver Stripped, Beaten And 'Made To Drink His Own Urine' In Rajasthan; Two Arrested

The incident occurred near Lakheta Bharat Mala culvert where the five accused intercepted the driver and beat him to pulp.

Police have arrested two accused in the case after a video of the beating surfaced on social media.
Police have arrested two accused in the case after a video of the beating surfaced on social media. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Phalodi: A youth was assaulted and allegedly made to drink his own urine by the relatives of the girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past in Rajasthans' Phalodi on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where he is said to be stable. Police have arrested two accused in the case after a video of the beating surfaced on social media.

Matoda Police Station In-charge, Dawood Khan said that the arrests were made after the brother of the victim, who is a truck driver by profession, lodged a complaint in the police station.

In his complaint, the victim's brother said that on May 23, his brother was traveling from Jodhpur to Srilakshman Nagar on a motorcycle. On reaching near Lakheta Bharat Mala culvert, the five car and bike borne accused intercepted him and beat him severely. Later, he was abducted and taken to a desolate place in Shivnagar Matoda where the accused attacked him with belts and iron rods, the complainant said.

It is learnt that the truck driver was thrashed by the relatives of a girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past. According to sources, the man had been talking to the girl even after breaking up with her which infuriated the girl's relatives. To teach him a lesson, they called the youth from the girl's phone and beat him to pulp, sources said.

The purported video of the beating has also surfaced on the Internet and shows the driver pleading with folded hands in front of the accused. The accused are seen abusing him and beating him with iron rods and sticks.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Police Developing New Protocol For Student Suicide Cases
  2. Rajasthan Cop Battling For Life After Being Run Over By Gravel Mafia

Phalodi: A youth was assaulted and allegedly made to drink his own urine by the relatives of the girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past in Rajasthans' Phalodi on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The youth has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where he is said to be stable. Police have arrested two accused in the case after a video of the beating surfaced on social media.

Matoda Police Station In-charge, Dawood Khan said that the arrests were made after the brother of the victim, who is a truck driver by profession, lodged a complaint in the police station.

In his complaint, the victim's brother said that on May 23, his brother was traveling from Jodhpur to Srilakshman Nagar on a motorcycle. On reaching near Lakheta Bharat Mala culvert, the five car and bike borne accused intercepted him and beat him severely. Later, he was abducted and taken to a desolate place in Shivnagar Matoda where the accused attacked him with belts and iron rods, the complainant said.

It is learnt that the truck driver was thrashed by the relatives of a girl whom he was in a relationship with in the past. According to sources, the man had been talking to the girl even after breaking up with her which infuriated the girl's relatives. To teach him a lesson, they called the youth from the girl's phone and beat him to pulp, sources said.

The purported video of the beating has also surfaced on the Internet and shows the driver pleading with folded hands in front of the accused. The accused are seen abusing him and beating him with iron rods and sticks.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan Police Developing New Protocol For Student Suicide Cases
  2. Rajasthan Cop Battling For Life After Being Run Over By Gravel Mafia

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUCK DRIVER ABDUCTED AND ASSAULTEDPHALODI TRUCK DRIVER BEATINGTRUCK DRIVER BEATING VIDEOTRUCK DRIVER BEATEN IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.