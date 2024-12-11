ETV Bharat / state

Truck Driver Shot At In Maharashtra's Jalna; Cops Suspect Kin's Role

A truck driver, a resident of Mumbai was injured after three persons allegedly fired three rounds at him on Tuesday following a financial dispute.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Jalna: A 30-year-old truck driver was injured after three persons allegedly opened fire at him in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday. Some relatives of the driver are suspected to be involved in the firing, which took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday following a financial dispute, they said.

The driver, Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of Mumbai, had stopped his scrap-laden truck at a roadside eatery near Nagewadi toll plaza when a car arrived there, a police official said. Three persons came out of the car, allegedly fired three rounds at the driver, and then quickly fled in their vehicle, he said. The driver received injuries to his hand and upper body.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable, the official said. Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anant Kulkarni said the attackers were suspected to be relatives of the victim, and the shooting was the result of a financial dispute. A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Jalna: A 30-year-old truck driver was injured after three persons allegedly opened fire at him in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday. Some relatives of the driver are suspected to be involved in the firing, which took place at around 10 pm on Tuesday following a financial dispute, they said.

The driver, Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of Mumbai, had stopped his scrap-laden truck at a roadside eatery near Nagewadi toll plaza when a car arrived there, a police official said. Three persons came out of the car, allegedly fired three rounds at the driver, and then quickly fled in their vehicle, he said. The driver received injuries to his hand and upper body.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable, the official said. Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anant Kulkarni said the attackers were suspected to be relatives of the victim, and the shooting was the result of a financial dispute. A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRAJALNAFINANCIAL DISPUTETRUCK DRIVER SHOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.