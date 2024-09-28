ETV Bharat / state

Truck Driver Killed After Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge In Hamirpur

A major road accident took place near Lamblu in Hamirpur district on Saturday morning after a loaded truck rolled down a road and fell into a gorge, killing a driver.

Collage showing damaged vehicle
Collage showing damaged vehicle (ETV Bharat)

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): A truck driver was killed after his vehicle lost control and fell into a gorge in Hamirpur district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Shani Dev Temple of Lamblu at around 8 AM when the truck loaded with bricks rolled down the road in the backward direction and fell into a gorge, killing the driver. The deceased was identified as Ajmer Singh, a resident of Ponta of Sarkaghat.

A video of the accident has also surfaced in which a loaded truck was seen losing control on an elevated road and sliding backwards. This led to panic among the people present near the vehicle and they started running for safety. Both the driver and the conductor were seen trying hard to stop the truck but failed, resulting in the vehicle getting out of control and falling into the 100-foot-deep gorge.

Eyewitnesses said that Singh jumped out of the vehicle to escape the accident but suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but doctors declared him dead.

The truck was heading from Lamblu to Tarkwadi road and at present it is not known what technical fault was there in the truck due to which this accident happened.

