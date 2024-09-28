ETV Bharat / state

Truck Driver Killed After Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge In Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): A truck driver was killed after his vehicle lost control and fell into a gorge in Hamirpur district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Shani Dev Temple of Lamblu at around 8 AM when the truck loaded with bricks rolled down the road in the backward direction and fell into a gorge, killing the driver. The deceased was identified as Ajmer Singh, a resident of Ponta of Sarkaghat.

A video of the accident has also surfaced in which a loaded truck was seen losing control on an elevated road and sliding backwards. This led to panic among the people present near the vehicle and they started running for safety. Both the driver and the conductor were seen trying hard to stop the truck but failed, resulting in the vehicle getting out of control and falling into the 100-foot-deep gorge.