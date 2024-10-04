Truck Collides With Tractor Trolley In UP's Mirzapur, 10 Killed

Mirzapur: Ten people died while three others sustained serious injuries during a horrific road accident that took place on Thursday night on Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway in the Kachwan area in Uttar Pradesh. An out-of-control truck rear-ended a tractor trolley carrying labourers. Following the incident, the police arrived at the location and transported the injured individuals to the hospital in an ambulance. All the deceased individuals were from Varanasi.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an out-of-control truck travelling at high speed collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers on the Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway near Katka village in the Kachwan area of Mirzapur. The impact caused the tractor-trolley to shatter and overturn into a drain built on the side of the road. As a result, 10 labourers who were in the vehicle died at the scene, and 3 others sustained serious injuries. The deceased were residents of Varanasi.

After the accident, the truck driver fled leaving the vehicle. A crowd of people gathered at the spot. Police also reached out to get information. The police sent the injured to the hospital by ambulance. All the workers were returning to their homes by tractor trolley after casting the roof from Bhadohi district. The police registered a case in the matter and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that a truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind. "10 people died in the accident, while three people were injured. A case has been registered in the accident. Police are investigating the entire matter", he added.