Bihar: 7 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Collides With Auto In Patna

Patna: Seven people were killed and several others were injured after an auto collided with a truck in Patna district of Bihar on Sunday night. The incident occurred near the Nura Bazaar bridge on Masaurhi Pitwans Road, Masaurhi police said.

Police said, that after the accident, both the vehicles fell into the water on the side of the road. According to the family members of the deceased, all the workers were going to Kharat village from Masaurhi by auto. These people used to go to Patna daily for work and returned at night. This accident happened on Sunday night when they were returning.

The vehicle was carrying ten people—four from Doripar village, two from Begamchak, and one from Hansadih village. The deceased individuals have been identified as Sushil Ram (30) and Mesh Bind (40), Vinay Bind (40), Matendra Bind (30), Umesh Bind (40), Umesh Bind (30), and Suraj Thakur (20) from Begamchak.

After receiving information about the incident, Masaurhi MLA Rekha Devi arrived at the scene to gather details. She expressed her sorrow over the accident and urged the government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the dependents of the deceased.

"This is a very painful incident. So far, the bodies of seven people have been recovered. We have been at the site of the incident since late night. We have demanded from the government that the dependents of all the deceased be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh." said MLA Rekha Devi.

The police team arrived at the spot promptly, and the injured individuals were taken to a nearby local hospital. Vijay Yadavendu, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Masaurhi Police Station, stated, "Many loads are trapped in the auto, which are currently being removed. The majority of the deceased are laborers. We are investigating the reasons behind the incident."