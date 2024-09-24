ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed In Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision In MP

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

A truck and an auto-rickshaw collided killing eight people in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday. The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons were killed and two injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi. The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.

"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the officer said. According to the police, seven persons were killed on the spot, and one succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Five of the victims were family members, and three were minors, an official said. The truck driver, Neeraj Singh Lodhi (22), was drunk and was not in a position to give a statement, the SP said.

The deceased were identified as Sajhi Gupta (12), Horilal Gupta, Rajesh Gupta (50), Gayatri Gupta (40), Alok Gupta (40), Shiva Gupta (13), Mahendra Gupta (5) and Geeta Rani, police said. Condoling the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed authorities to take stern action against the person responsible for the negligent act.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the treatment of injured persons.

