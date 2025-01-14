Trove Of Over 50 Sculptures Of 8th-12th Century Found In State Of Neglect In Telangana Village

Hyderabad: More than 50 unique sculptures, dating between 8th and 9th centuries, were found scattered in utter neglect in Kankal village in Pudur mandal of Telangana's Vikarabad district by renowned archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, Emani Shivanagi Reddy.
Hailed as a significant find, these sculptures belong to the Badami Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Kalyani Chalukyas and Kakatiyas and shed light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the period.
During his recent visit to Kankal, Reddy found these sculptures scattered across the Ganeshalayam, Shiva temple and various locations in the village. Among the sculptures include Ganesha and Nandi sculptures from 8th century Badami Chalukya period, Jain sculptures of Parswanatha and Mahavira, Yaksha and Yakshani from 9th century Rashtrakuta period. The Naga deities are from the 11th century Kalyani Chalukya era and Saptamatrika sculptures and stones from Kakatiya period.
Reddy also found two ancient inscriptions and sculptures of warriors, all destroyed in battles, left in an utter state of neglect. He emphasised the significance of these artifacts, stating they confirm Kankal's status as a millennium-old Digambara Jain site alongside Chilukuru in Rangareddy district and Ellakonda in Vikarabad district.
The archaeologist has called for urgent preservation measures. Reddy urged authorities to declare Kankal as a heritage village and develop it into a tourist destination, highlighting its historical importance in the Jain, Shaiva and Shakta traditions.
By raising awareness about the site's importance, its protection can be ensured for future generations, he stressed.
