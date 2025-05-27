Troops In Alert Mode Along LoC, IB In Jammu Kashmir To Retaliate To Any Misadventure: DIG BSF

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: DIG of the Border Security Force (BSF), S. S. Mand on Tuesday said that it responded to Pakistan's unprovoked firing, drone attacks, and attempted infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) between May 8 and 10, and that it targeted terror launch pads across the border.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the DIG BSF said the women BSF personnel also played an important role during Operation Sindoor and stood against the Pakistani aggression and retaliated against the Pakistani actions quickly at an appropriate time. “Their training remained the same as that of male BSF officials,” he said.

The DIG further said that the troops were in “ready mode all along the IB in Samba to retaliate with ten times more force and intensity if the enemy made any effort in the days to come to facilitate infiltration or any other misadventure”. BSF has clear, unambiguous instructions on this account, he said.

On Operation Sindoor, he said women personnel were deployed at forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir and played an equal role in the operation and were stationed along the border. He also confirmed the deaths of BSF sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz and constable Deepak Kumar in a drone attack. He added that two BSF posts will be named after the fallen personnel in the Jammu sector.

According to the BSF DG, on May 9, Pakistan initiated firing using flat trajectory weapons and mortars, targeting several BSF posts and also the civilian village of Abdullian near the border. He said the BSF responded strongly, returning fire effectively.

“Once the intensity of direct firing reduced, Pakistan increased drone activity in the area. In retaliation, BSF targeted and destroyed the Mastpur terror launchpad located across the border, which was being used to facilitate terrorist movement and attacks.”

“Acting swiftly on this information, the BSF launched a targeted strike at the site. The attack inflicted heavy casualties and disrupted the group’s plans to infiltrate Indian territory,” he added.

The BSF DIG said that surveillance systems detected the movement of approximately 40 to 50 individuals approaching the border on May 8.

“Assessing a potential infiltration attempt, BSF units launched preemptive strikes in the area. In response, Pakistan began firing on BSF border outposts.” He said the BSF retaliated with equal force, and according to their inputs, the action caused significant damage to the terrorist group, their local supporters, Pakistani Rangers, and officers who were present in the vicinity of the launchpad.