Trolled on Social Media, Elderly 'Bhangar Baba' Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident of social media harassment, an elderly man doing the job of ragpicking ended his life after facing trolling on social media for his job.

Phalodi: While social media brings overnight fame to many the age of information technology, it can be fatal for many at the same time.

An old aged man died by suicide on Sunday late evening in Phalodi district of Rajasthan after facing trolling on social media for his rag-picking job.

The shocking incident took place near Ganghat on Jodhpur-Phalodi State Highway in Lohawat town of the district.

Assistant Sub Inspector Shaitanaram Panwar of Lohawat Police Station while confirming the development said that on getting information about the incident, Lohawat police also reached the spot and took the body in custody for post-mortem. A cart was found at the spot, in which some old goods were also found, he said.

The elderly ragpicker had been an object of social media trolls with the netizens ridiculing him for his work. Many youths had made reels about him and uploaded them on Instagram of late. In one such reel, the old man is seen retorting at the reel makers after being annoyed by their remarks.

The elderly ragpicker was in news recently also after a Japanese tourist Maguni offered him help in pulling his cart. “Do you want to buy Bhangar?,” the ragpicker had told the tourist after which the social media trolls had been consistency targeting him and netizens started calling him 'Bhangar Baba'.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

