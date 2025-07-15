ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Teen Was Mentally Disturbed, Says Friend

New Delhi: Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Delhi University student, whose body was found floating in the Yamuna River on Sunday, six days after she went missing, was mentally disturbed for some days, a family friend said.

According to police, the family friend of Sneha Debnath also spoke about the lack of CCTV at the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. He further said the deceased girl had not withdrawn money from her account for four months and had left home without her belongings on July 7, after speaking to her family members.

Hailing from Tripura, Sneha, who lived in Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi, was reported missing on July 7. She had left a handwritten note behind, indicating that she wanted to end her life.

The CCTV footage, captured on July 7, shows the student had left her home at around 5 am on July 7. Her mother is seen coming from behind to drop her in the cab. However, when the family members were contacted in this case, they refused to talk about it.