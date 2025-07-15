Tripura Teen Was Mentally Disturbed, Says Friend

New Delhi: Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Delhi University student, whose body was found floating in the Yamuna River on Sunday, six days after she went missing, was mentally disturbed for some days, a family friend said.
According to police, the family friend of Sneha Debnath also spoke about the lack of CCTV at the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. He further said the deceased girl had not withdrawn money from her account for four months and had left home without her belongings on July 7, after speaking to her family members.
Hailing from Tripura, Sneha, who lived in Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi, was reported missing on July 7. She had left a handwritten note behind, indicating that she wanted to end her life.
The CCTV footage, captured on July 7, shows the student had left her home at around 5 am on July 7. Her mother is seen coming from behind to drop her in the cab. However, when the family members were contacted in this case, they refused to talk about it.
Cab driver version
Her neighbour and cab driver Paras said that on the day of the incident, Sneha had mistakenly sat at his cab. However, she soon realised her mistake, apologised and sat at another cab, Paras said.
The 19-year-old girl was a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College in Delhi. She was the daughter of Subedar Major Pritish Debnath (retd), who has been battling chronic kidney failure and is currently being treated through dialysis. Her mother said she last contacted her daughter at 5.56 am. According to her, after she called Sneha again at 8:45 am, her phone was found switched off.
