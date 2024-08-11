Tripura School Teacher Facing Molestation Charge Lynched by Mob

Agartala: Accusing a school teacher in Tripura's Gomati district of molesting a minor girl student, a mob assaulted him leading to his death two days later, a police officer said on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR in this connection, but no arrest was made. It is alleged that the man, who was in his 40s, molested the girl during a private tuition session in Udaipur town.

Following this, local people severely beat up the government school teacher on Thursday. After a severe assault, local people took him to RK Pur police station on August 8 night in presence of his wife and lodged a molestation case against him. On doctor's advice, the accused stayed the night at a local health centre, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Ananta Das said.

He was arrested and subsequently secured bail from a local court on Friday. Das said the teacher fell ill after returning home and was admitted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala. He died during treatment on Saturday. The police started an investigation into the case, the officer said. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, the local MLA, condemned the attack on the reputed English teacher.

There may be allegations against anybody but taking the law into one's hands is a crime. Chief Minister Manik Saha came to know about the brutal murder of the teacher. The police will take legal action against those involved in the crime, he told reporters.