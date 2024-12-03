Tripura Hotels And Restaurants Say No To Bangladeshi Nationals

Agartala: A body of hoteliers and restaurateurs of Tripura has imposed a temporary ban on serving as well as accommodating guests from Bangladesh in the state. The move comes amid rising tempers in both West Bengal and Tripura following the arrest of Chinmay Krishna Das on November 25 in Bangladesh.

Das is the spokesperson of the Sommilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, a body of religious minorities in Chittagong. Sporadic clashes in and around Chittagong since Das’ arrest and denial of bail have left one person dead and several others injured. The interim government of Bangladesh has already frozen the bank accounts of Das and 16 others.

A statement issued by All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association in Agartala yesterday read, “...in recent times in Bangladesh, instances of the Indian national flag being humiliated and attacks on minorities have come to light. There were instances earlier also, but not like what is witnessed now. The current situation is a matter of extreme concern. While we respect and extend the best hospitality to our guests from Bangladesh who travel here frequently for several purposes, the way a section of people in Bangladesh is behaving towards the minorities in that country is highly condemnable.

Leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, shared an image of the statement from his X handle.

In an emergency meeting convened at Hotel Sonartori of the Association, it has been unanimously decided that Bangladeshi nationals coming to our state will not be offered any type of accommodation in our hotels."

Association president Sumit Saha and secretary Bhaskar Chakraborty have said, the decision of member hoteliers is final and no services will be extended to Bangladeshi nationals. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect and all hotels have been asked to display the message at the reception.

Incidentally, around 50 protesters entered the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala yesterday while demonstrating against the reported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Seven persons have been arrested and action has been initiated against four police officers so far in connection with the incident, which the MEA has condemned. In a statement issued by the Ministry, the incident has been termed as “deeply regrettable”. Security arrangements in and around the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi have been beefed up today following the Agartala incident.