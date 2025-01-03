ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Sets Up Committee Headed By Retired Judge To Regulate Private Medical College Fees

Agartala: The Tripura government has constituted a five-member permanent committee to regulate the fees of the various courses in private medical colleges across the state.

An order in this regard was issued by state health secretary Kiran Gitte for ensuring affordability and transparency. The order states that as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India, Government of Tripura has constituted a permanent committee headed by Justice SC Das, former Judge of the High Court of Tripura to regulate the fee structure for admission to courses in all private medical colleges of the state.

The committee includes Justice SC Das as chairperson and Kiran Gitte, secretary, health and family welfare department as member-secretary. The three other members are Dr Anup Kumar Barman, member of Medical Assessment and Rating Committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and president of Assam Medical Council (nominated by NMC), BK Roy, IPS (retd.) (nominated by the chairperson) and Ratan Kumar Das, chartered accountant (nominated by chairperson).