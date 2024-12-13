ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Govt Plans To Bring 7,000 Hectares Of Wasteland Under Oil Palm Cultivation By FY'27

Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department’s Director said department selected two processors as technical associated partners- Godrej Agrovet and Patanjali Foods for implementation of national mission.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Agartala: The Tripura government has planned to bring around 7,000 hectares of wasteland under oil palm cultivation by the 2026-27 financial year (FY'27), an official said on Friday. Initially, the Centre had identified 7,000 hectares for oil palm cultivation in the state but the ICAR-Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research reassessment committee classified 1.46 lakh hectares as a potential area for such farming in 2020 through digital mapping.

"Under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the state planned to bring at least 7,000 hectares of wasteland under oil palm cultivation by the 2026-27 financial year. The state has a favourable agro-climate for palm cultivation. Accordingly, we are working rigorously to achieve the target," Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department’s Director P B Jamatia told PTI.

He said the department has selected two processors as technical associated partners- Godrej Agrovet Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd -for implementation of the national mission and allotted areas to these companies. Jamatia said Godrej Agrovet has already set up an oil palm nursery at Nalkata in the Dhalai district where 1.55 lakh of both exotic and indigenous type seedlings will be produced.

Patanjali Foods has also established another oil palm nursery at Jumerdepa in Sepahijala district for producing seedlings, he said. Claiming that oil palm cultivation will be beneficial for the rural people in future, Jamatia said beneficiaries could grow intercrops like vegetables, papaya, turmeric, cocoa, ginger, bush pepper, banana and pineapples.

Intercropping is a sustainable agricultural practice that involves growing multiple crops simultaneously in the same field. Jamatia said the Centre has released Rs 5.14 crore as its share while the state has released Rs 51.41 lakh for oil palm cultivation during the 2022-23 financial year. Under the mission, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1 lakh per hectare of plot as assistance for raising oil palm up to four years of cultivation, he said.

Agartala: The Tripura government has planned to bring around 7,000 hectares of wasteland under oil palm cultivation by the 2026-27 financial year (FY'27), an official said on Friday. Initially, the Centre had identified 7,000 hectares for oil palm cultivation in the state but the ICAR-Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research reassessment committee classified 1.46 lakh hectares as a potential area for such farming in 2020 through digital mapping.

"Under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the state planned to bring at least 7,000 hectares of wasteland under oil palm cultivation by the 2026-27 financial year. The state has a favourable agro-climate for palm cultivation. Accordingly, we are working rigorously to achieve the target," Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department’s Director P B Jamatia told PTI.

He said the department has selected two processors as technical associated partners- Godrej Agrovet Pvt Ltd and Patanjali Foods Pvt Ltd -for implementation of the national mission and allotted areas to these companies. Jamatia said Godrej Agrovet has already set up an oil palm nursery at Nalkata in the Dhalai district where 1.55 lakh of both exotic and indigenous type seedlings will be produced.

Patanjali Foods has also established another oil palm nursery at Jumerdepa in Sepahijala district for producing seedlings, he said. Claiming that oil palm cultivation will be beneficial for the rural people in future, Jamatia said beneficiaries could grow intercrops like vegetables, papaya, turmeric, cocoa, ginger, bush pepper, banana and pineapples.

Intercropping is a sustainable agricultural practice that involves growing multiple crops simultaneously in the same field. Jamatia said the Centre has released Rs 5.14 crore as its share while the state has released Rs 51.41 lakh for oil palm cultivation during the 2022-23 financial year. Under the mission, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1 lakh per hectare of plot as assistance for raising oil palm up to four years of cultivation, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIPURA GOVERNMENT7000 HECTARES OF WASTELANDOIL PALM CULTIVATION BY FY27

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.