ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Girl Goes Missing in Delhi, CM Saha Instructs Police to Take Appropriate Action

Tripura CM instructed police to take swift action in the search operation for Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old girl from Tripura who went missing in Delhi.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 8:04 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district, reportedly went missing in the national capital. Following this, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gave necessary instructions to the police to take immediate and appropriate action on the matter.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the Tripura Chief Minister's Office stated, "The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action."

Debnath's disappearance under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi prompted swift intervention from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and an intensifying search operation led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7.

According to her family, she informed her mother that she would be accompanying a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Her final phone call was made at 5:56 a.m. The concern escalated when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning as planned.

In a disturbing development, a cab driver traced by the family confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, a location known for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. The absence of surveillance footage in the area has severely hampered investigators in reconstructing Sneha's final movements.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, with assistance from the NDRF, conducted an extensive search within a seven-kilometre radius of the Signature Bridge area. However, the search yielded no concrete leads. Family members remain deeply concerned, noting that Sneha left without any belongings and had not withdrawn money in the past four months. Her bank account remains untouched.

Authorities have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Sneha's whereabouts to come forward. The case remains under active investigation, and the search continues to intensify. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Death Toll in Vadodara Bridge Collapse Rises to 18, 2 Still Missing
  2. German Backpacker Found After 12 Days Missing In Australian Bush

New Delhi: Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district, reportedly went missing in the national capital. Following this, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha gave necessary instructions to the police to take immediate and appropriate action on the matter.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the Tripura Chief Minister's Office stated, "The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action."

Debnath's disappearance under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi prompted swift intervention from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and an intensifying search operation led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7.

According to her family, she informed her mother that she would be accompanying a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Her final phone call was made at 5:56 a.m. The concern escalated when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning as planned.

In a disturbing development, a cab driver traced by the family confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge, a location known for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. The absence of surveillance footage in the area has severely hampered investigators in reconstructing Sneha's final movements.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, with assistance from the NDRF, conducted an extensive search within a seven-kilometre radius of the Signature Bridge area. However, the search yielded no concrete leads. Family members remain deeply concerned, noting that Sneha left without any belongings and had not withdrawn money in the past four months. Her bank account remains untouched.

Authorities have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Sneha's whereabouts to come forward. The case remains under active investigation, and the search continues to intensify. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Death Toll in Vadodara Bridge Collapse Rises to 18, 2 Still Missing
  2. German Backpacker Found After 12 Days Missing In Australian Bush

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIPURA GIRL GOES MISSING IN DELHISNEHA DEBNATH MISSINGDELHI UNIVERISTY GIRL MISSINGTRIPURA CHIEF MINISTER MANIK SAHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.