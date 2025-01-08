ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Gets State Emblem

Tripura CM Manik Saha said MHA has approved the state emblem and said the logo will play important role in highlighting state's culture and history.

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the state emblem. He said the logo will play an important role in highlighting the state's culture and history.

In a letter dated January 7, the MHA said, "The proposal of the state Emblem of the government of Tripura has been examined in terms of Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 (as amended in 2010) and has been found in order. The Ministry of Home Affairs conveys its approval to the proposed emblem/ logo for the government of Tripura."

The state BJP said the emblem will give a new identity to Tripura.

