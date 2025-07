ETV Bharat / state

Tripura CM Likely To Expand Cabinet Today

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is heading a BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state, is likely to expand his cabinet on Thursday, official sources said.

Saha became the chief minister when the BJP returned to power in the 2023 assembly polls. After the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) joined his government before the Lok Sabha elections last year, he inducted two MLAs from the party into his cabinet.

"On the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the minister/ministers by the Governor of Tripura, the Chief Secretary, the Government of Tripura requests your kind presence on July 3, 2025, at 1330 hrs at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Agartala," read an invitation letter from the government on Wednesday.