ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Governor's First Visit To Golden Temple, Serves Langar To Devotees

The former Telangana BJP Secretary was also felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 54 minutes ago

Indrasena Reddy Nalu along with his family in Golden Temple
Indrasena Reddy Nalu along with his family in Golden Temple (ETV Bharat)

Amritsar (Punjab): Governor of Tripura and former Telangana BJP Secretary Indrasena Reddy Nalu, along with his family, paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, here on Saturday. It was his first visit to the holy place.

Senior officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including its Secretary Pratap Singh, Deputy Secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi, and other officials, felicitated Reddy and his wife Renuka Nalu by presenting a golden model of Sri Darbar Sahib, loi, and religious books at an event at the information centre Golden Temple.

Reddy, who holds the additional charge as governor of Mizoram, also visited Langar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, where he offered food and served the devotees.

While expressing his feelings, he said that Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib is a spiritual centre for the entire humanity.

“ I thank God for allowing me to visit this holy place and serve in Guru Ka Langar. It will be a memorable moment for us,” he said.

Reddy also expressed gratitude to the organisers, especially the Shiromani Committee, for felicitating him and hosting his family with great honour.

He was accompanied by Major Arjan Malik, while other senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Jyoti Bala, and Superintendent of Shiromani Committee Nishan Singh, were also present.

Amritsar (Punjab): Governor of Tripura and former Telangana BJP Secretary Indrasena Reddy Nalu, along with his family, paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, here on Saturday. It was his first visit to the holy place.

Senior officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including its Secretary Pratap Singh, Deputy Secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi, and other officials, felicitated Reddy and his wife Renuka Nalu by presenting a golden model of Sri Darbar Sahib, loi, and religious books at an event at the information centre Golden Temple.

Reddy, who holds the additional charge as governor of Mizoram, also visited Langar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, where he offered food and served the devotees.

While expressing his feelings, he said that Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib is a spiritual centre for the entire humanity.

“ I thank God for allowing me to visit this holy place and serve in Guru Ka Langar. It will be a memorable moment for us,” he said.

Reddy also expressed gratitude to the organisers, especially the Shiromani Committee, for felicitating him and hosting his family with great honour.

He was accompanied by Major Arjan Malik, while other senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Jyoti Bala, and Superintendent of Shiromani Committee Nishan Singh, were also present.

Last Updated : 54 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIPURA AND MIZORAM GOVERNORSRI HARMANDIR SAHIB AMRITSARTRIPURA GOVERNOR IN GOLDEN TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.