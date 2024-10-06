ETV Bharat / state

Tripura Governor's First Visit To Golden Temple, Serves Langar To Devotees

Indrasena Reddy Nalu along with his family in Golden Temple ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar (Punjab): Governor of Tripura and former Telangana BJP Secretary Indrasena Reddy Nalu, along with his family, paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, here on Saturday. It was his first visit to the holy place.

Senior officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including its Secretary Pratap Singh, Deputy Secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi, and other officials, felicitated Reddy and his wife Renuka Nalu by presenting a golden model of Sri Darbar Sahib, loi, and religious books at an event at the information centre Golden Temple.

Reddy, who holds the additional charge as governor of Mizoram, also visited Langar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, where he offered food and served the devotees.

While expressing his feelings, he said that Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib is a spiritual centre for the entire humanity.