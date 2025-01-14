Bhojpur Man Sends WhatsApp Triple Talaq to Wife from Dubai; FIR Lodged, 13 Persons Named Accused

Bhojpur: A case was registered against a man for allegedly divorcing his wife using the banned Triple Talaq in WhatsApp. Based on a complaint given by the woman belonging to Rohtas, the case was registered at the Bihiya police station, Bihar, against the man who belongs to Bhojpur.

"An FIR has been registered in the case. At present, the investigation is going on. About 12 to 13 people have been named as accused. No one has been arrested yet. Further action will be taken after investigation." - Bharat Yadav, Incharge Police Station Officer, Bihiya, Bhojpur.

The complainant woman is pleading for justice for herself and her 10-month-old child. According to the police, the two got married on 14 March 2023. The woman complained that her in-laws had beaten her after the marriage and demanded Rs 5 lakh dowry. She said that at the time of her marriage, her parents gave some amount but still her in-laws complained about less dowry and started torturing her physically and mentally.

Divorce message from Dubai: The woman said that recently her husband had gone to Dubai and from there, he sent a message Talaq Talaq Talaq on WhatsApp. She accused him of also using abusive words against her. She also went to the Bhojpur SP office on Monday and pleaded for justice. She said that she would live with her husband or else her 10-month-old son's life would be ruined.

Triple Talaq law: Under the Muslim Women Protection Act 2018, Triple Talaq is a punishable offence attracting a sentence of up to three years of imprisonment. However, in such a case, the magistrate has the right to make a settlement or grant bail. If the woman and her husband reach an agreement, then the woman can withdraw the case filed against the accused. Apart from this, there are some provisions in Section 3 of the Bill 2018. In this, giving divorce in writing or by any electronic method is considered a crime.