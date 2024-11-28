ETV Bharat / state

Triple-Riding Accident Claims Three Lives On Navsari-Surat Highway In Gujarat

Navsari: A tragic accident claimed the lives of three young men on the Navsari-Surat State Highway late on Tuesday, the police said. The incident occurred near Kolsana village in Jalalpore taluka, Gujarat when their motorcycle collided with a bus, leading to severe injuries and instant fatalities.

The victims, identified as Arjun Vallabhprasad Bind, Vikas Bachhaprasad Dubey, and Ankit Ramgopal Misra, hailed from the Vejalpur area of Navsari. According to police, the three friends were triple-riding on a Hero Honda Splendour motorcycle. They had set out for Surat at 11.30 pm, with Vikas Dubey riding the bike when the accident took place.