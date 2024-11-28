Triple-Riding Accident Claims Three Lives On Navsari-Surat Highway In Gujarat

Navsari: A tragic accident claimed the lives of three young men on the Navsari-Surat State Highway late on Tuesday, the police said. The incident occurred near Kolsana village in Jalalpore taluka, Gujarat when their motorcycle collided with a bus, leading to severe injuries and instant fatalities.
The victims, identified as Arjun Vallabhprasad Bind, Vikas Bachhaprasad Dubey, and Ankit Ramgopal Misra, hailed from the Vejalpur area of Navsari. According to police, the three friends were triple-riding on a Hero Honda Splendour motorcycle. They had set out for Surat at 11.30 pm, with Vikas Dubey riding the bike when the accident took place.
Eyewitnesses reported that a speeding bus, driven recklessly, caused a motorcycle to lose balance and crash into the vehicle near Kolsana village. The victims suffered severe head and facial injuries, leading to significant blood loss. Tragically, all three died on the spot.
Local police from the Maroli station were alerted about the incident and promptly arrived at the scene. The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway. Authorities also urged bike riders to follow traffic rules and avoid dangerous practices like triple-riding to prevent such tragedies.
Further updates on the investigation, including the involvement of other vehicles, are awaited.
