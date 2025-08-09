Essay Contest 2025

Triple Murder On Raksha Bandhan: Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters In Delhi; Absconding

Police said the accused Pradeep killed his wife and two daughters aged five and seven years before fleeing the spot.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 12:29 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking incident of triple murder reported from on Raksha Bandhan festival, a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters in Karawal Nagar area of Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, who is absconding after allegedly killing his wife and their two daughters aged five and seven years as per officials.

The circumstances around the alleged triple murder are not known yet. Karawal Nagar Police has launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused while further investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

