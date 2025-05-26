Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Workshop Owner, His Two Sons Stabbed To Death In Jaunpur; Killers At Large

Jaunpur: In a shocking triple murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a workshop owner and his two sons were stabbed to death with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The slain have been identified as Lalji Harjan, 60 and his two sons Guddu, 32 and Rajbir, 35. The trio ran a workshop near Nevada underpass under Zafarabad police station limits.

SP Jaunpur Dr Kaustubh said that on Monday morning, information was received about the murder of three people near Nevada underpass. Accordingly, a team of police along with forensic and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot for investigation.

It is learnt that the murder took place on Sunday night when the assailants barged into the house and stabbed the father-sons trio with sharp weapons and fled from the spot. On Monday morning, locals came to know about the triple murder and accordingly informed the police prompting a police probe. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while further investigation is underway. Several teams have been formed to nab the killers.

The triple murder has caused shock and grief in the area while the motive of the killings was not immediately known.