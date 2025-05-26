ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Workshop Owner, His Two Sons Stabbed To Death In Jaunpur; Killers At Large

The trio, who ran a workshop near Nevada underpass were found murdered by locals on Monday morning.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while further investigation is underway.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while further investigation is underway. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaunpur: In a shocking triple murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a workshop owner and his two sons were stabbed to death with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The slain have been identified as Lalji Harjan, 60 and his two sons Guddu, 32 and Rajbir, 35. The trio ran a workshop near Nevada underpass under Zafarabad police station limits.

SP Jaunpur Dr Kaustubh said that on Monday morning, information was received about the murder of three people near Nevada underpass. Accordingly, a team of police along with forensic and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot for investigation.

It is learnt that the murder took place on Sunday night when the assailants barged into the house and stabbed the father-sons trio with sharp weapons and fled from the spot. On Monday morning, locals came to know about the triple murder and accordingly informed the police prompting a police probe. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while further investigation is underway. Several teams have been formed to nab the killers.

The triple murder has caused shock and grief in the area while the motive of the killings was not immediately known.

Jaunpur: In a shocking triple murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a workshop owner and his two sons were stabbed to death with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The slain have been identified as Lalji Harjan, 60 and his two sons Guddu, 32 and Rajbir, 35. The trio ran a workshop near Nevada underpass under Zafarabad police station limits.

SP Jaunpur Dr Kaustubh said that on Monday morning, information was received about the murder of three people near Nevada underpass. Accordingly, a team of police along with forensic and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot for investigation.

It is learnt that the murder took place on Sunday night when the assailants barged into the house and stabbed the father-sons trio with sharp weapons and fled from the spot. On Monday morning, locals came to know about the triple murder and accordingly informed the police prompting a police probe. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while further investigation is underway. Several teams have been formed to nab the killers.

The triple murder has caused shock and grief in the area while the motive of the killings was not immediately known.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER IN JAUNPURTRIPLE MURDER IN JAUNPURTRIPLE MURDER IN UPFATHER TWO SONS MURDER UP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.