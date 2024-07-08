ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified Assailants Kill Husband-wife, Their Son In Ghazipur

According to SP Ghazipur, the younger son of the couple, who was out of the house at the time of the incident, was the first to report the matter to the police. Police have taken the bodies into custody for post-mortem while search is going on to nab the killers.

Ghazipur: In a shocking triple murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, unidentified assailants killed a couple and their son by slitting their throats while they were sleeping during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident has come to light at Kusumhi Kala village of Ghazipur under Nandganj police station limits. The victims have been identified as Ram Ashish Bind (45), wife Devanti Bind (40) and their son Ashish Bind (20).

According to SP Ghazipur Omveer Singh, the younger son of the slain couple survived the attack as he had gone to an event in the village. Singh said that the younger son of the couple called police at around 2 AM about the triple murder after which a team of police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody for post-mortem.

According to the SP, the motive behind the triple murder is being ascertained even as a manhunt to nab the killers is also going on. Every aspect related to the incident is being investigated, the SP said.

The triple murder has sparked outrage in the area. As soon as the villagers came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot as panic spread in the area.

A triple murder was reported last month in Uttarakhand also where a man allegedly killed his paramour and her two children in Dehradun merely because the woman was insisting the man to marry her. The bodies of the woman and her two little children were found in Badowala near Shimla Bypass Road under Kotwali Patel Nagar area on June 25.

