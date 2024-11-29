Triple Murder in Tamil Nadu: Elderly Man, Wife and Son Hacked To Death at Their Farmhouse

Palladam: In a shocking incident, Deivasikamani (76), his wife Alamelu (65), and their son Senthilkumar (45) were brutally murdered at their farmhouse in Semalaikaundampalayam, near Pongalur, in Tiruppur district. The family was asleep when the attackers struck in the early hours of the morning. Deivasikamani was the first to be killed after stepping outside upon hearing a noise in the garden. The assailants then entered the house and hacked to death both Senthilkumar and Alamelu as they slept.

Senthilkumar was working with an IT company in Coimbatore, was living there with his wife and children, and came to his native place to attend a function.

The horrific crime was discovered by a barber, whom Senthilkumar had invited when he arrived at the house the following morning. He immediately alerted the Avinasipalayam police, soon after receiving the information, Palladam Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh and the police team reached the spot, and shifted bodies to the Tiruppur Government Hospital for autopsy. The police observed that the house had been ransacked, with furniture broken and valuables scattered around.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Lakshmi, who also visited the site, stated that the murder seemed to involve more than one perpetrator, and investigations were ongoing. The police formed five special teams to track down the culprits. Authorities are examining the possibility of stolen jewellery being involved and are conducting thorough checks on vehicles in the area. Forensic experts are also at the scene, collecting evidence, including fingerprints and using sniffer dogs to gather further clues.