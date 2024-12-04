Triple Murder In Delhi: Couple, Daughter Stabbed To Death In Neb Sarai, Son Was Out On Morning Walk

New Delhi: A man, his wife, and their daughter were stabbed to death inside their residence in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on Wednesday morning. Their son found the bodies lying in the house after he returned from a morning walk.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Tanwar (55), Komal (47) and Kavita (23). As per preliminary investigation, the murders took place between 5 am and 7 am when the fouth member of the family, Arjun alias Bunty, had gone for a jog.

Delhi Police rushed to the spot after panic spread in the area following the news and transferred the bodies to the nearest hospital for post-mortem. A probe was readily initiated to trace the killer. The case is being investigated keeping multiple angles in mind, a police official said, adding that forensic teams have reached the spot and are searching for additional evidence.

"We got to know that somebody had killed three people in the neighbourhood. Arjun had gone for a jog, and when he returned he saw that someone had killed his father, mother and sister. Police are here and an investigation is going on," a resident told PTI Videos.

Details Of The Case

As per the preliminary investigation, Arjun had asked Komal to lock the main gate before leaving for his usual morning walk. Upon returning, he used a key that he used to carry to open the gate, only to find out the bodies of his beloved family members.

A probe was readily initiated to trace the killer who murdered the three members of the family in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi (ETV Bharat)

"Rajesh was a retired army officer and Kavita a black belt in Martial Arts. The saddest part about the tragedy is that today is Rajesh's marriage anniversary. He was an introvert and kept to himself. None of us can comprehend the reason behind this murder," a neighbour told ETV Bharat, seeking anonymity.

Neb Sarai Police is interrogating the deceased's son and the locals to get a breakthrough in the case. Police are also checking CCTV cameras on the streets to trace the movements of the murderer.

Brutal Cases From The Past

In 2022, a married couple and their domestic help were found murdered inside their house in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area. To everyone's shock, the couple's minor daughter was alive and was sleeping on the first floor in the hall.

In 2018, a 19-year-old engineering student allegedly murdered his parents and younger sister at their house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj for reprimanding him to focus on his studies.