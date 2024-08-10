ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Bihar: Unidentified Assailants Kill Couple, Their 10-year-old Daughter During Sleep In Begusarai

Family members said that unidentified assailants barged inside the house of Sanjeevan Mahato (40), son of Nagendra Singh who was sleeping with his family members including his wife Sanjita Devi, 10-year-old daughter Sapna Kumari and 8-year-old son Ankush Kumar and slit the throats of the family members. The couple and their daughter died in the attack while the boy is battling for his life at the hospital.

Begusarai (Bihar): In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, unidentified assailants killed a couple and their 10-year-old daughter by slitting their throats while they were fast asleep inside their house in Begusarai district of the state on the intervening night of August 9 and 10.

The slain couple's 8-year-old son is battling for life in the horrific attack.

The incident took place in Chiranjeevipur village located in Rasidpur of Bachhwara police station area of Begusarai. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevan Mahato (40), son of Nagendra Singh, his wife Sanjita Devi and 10-year-old daughter Sapna Kumari. The injured boy has been identified as 8-year-old Ankush Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the family members, Mahato was sleeping in the house with his family, when the assailants barged inside the house and slit the throats of the husband, wife and both the children with a sharp weapon.

When locals came to know about the incident, they informed the Bachhwara police station about the incident. Soon after, a team of police from Bachhwara police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The motive behind the horrific triple murder was not immediately known. More details are awaited.

The triple murder in Bihar comes less than a month after a man and his two daughters were stabbed to death in a similar manner while they were sleeping in the state's Chhapra district. The slain's wife escaped the fatal attack which took place at Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station during the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

