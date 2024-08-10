ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Bihar: Unidentified Assailants Kill Couple, Their 10-year-old Daughter During Sleep In Begusarai

Locals gather outside the house where assailants carried out a triple murder in Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Begusarai (Bihar): In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, unidentified assailants killed a couple and their 10-year-old daughter by slitting their throats while they were fast asleep inside their house in Begusarai district of the state on the intervening night of August 9 and 10.

The slain couple's 8-year-old son is battling for life in the horrific attack.

The incident took place in Chiranjeevipur village located in Rasidpur of Bachhwara police station area of Begusarai. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevan Mahato (40), son of Nagendra Singh, his wife Sanjita Devi and 10-year-old daughter Sapna Kumari. The injured boy has been identified as 8-year-old Ankush Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the family members, Mahato was sleeping in the house with his family, when the assailants barged inside the house and slit the throats of the husband, wife and both the children with a sharp weapon.