Triple Murder In Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Two Children In Bhojpur; Arrested

Shock and grief among locals in Milki village in Bihar's Bhojpur after man kills wife and two children ( ETV Bharat )

Bhojpur (Bihar): In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two children after a quarrel with his wife in Bhojpur district on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

The incident took place at Milki village in Ara under Azimabad police station limits of Bhojpur.

The accused has been identified as Lalu Yadav while the deceased have been identified as his 35-year-old wife Seema Devi, their 8-year-old Saumya Kumari and 10-month-old boy Didwant Kumar.

According to Piro SDPO, Rahul Singh, the accused Lalu Yadav had a quarrel with his wife in the morning. The matter escalated and turned ugly after Lalu, in a fit of rage, killed his wife after beheading her with a 'khanti' (sharp weapon), SDPO Singh said adding Yadav also killed his two little children one by one.