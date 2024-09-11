ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Two Children In Bhojpur; Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The incident has come to light in Milki village in Ara under Azimabad police station limits of Bhojpur. Police said that the accused Lalu Yadav had a quarrel with his wife on Tuesday morning and in a fit of rage killed his wife with a sharp weapon and also his two children including an infant son. He was arrested by the police while trying to escape.

Shock and grief among locals in Milki village in Bihar's Bhojpur after man kills wife and two children
Shock and grief among locals in Milki village in Bihar's Bhojpur after man kills wife and two children (ETV Bharat)

Bhojpur (Bihar): In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two children after a quarrel with his wife in Bhojpur district on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

The incident took place at Milki village in Ara under Azimabad police station limits of Bhojpur.

The accused has been identified as Lalu Yadav while the deceased have been identified as his 35-year-old wife Seema Devi, their 8-year-old Saumya Kumari and 10-month-old boy Didwant Kumar.

Shock and grief among locals in Milki village in Bihar's Bhojpur after man kills wife and two children
Shock and grief among locals in Milki village in Bihar's Bhojpur after man kills wife and two children (ETV Bharat)

According to Piro SDPO, Rahul Singh, the accused Lalu Yadav had a quarrel with his wife in the morning. The matter escalated and turned ugly after Lalu, in a fit of rage, killed his wife after beheading her with a 'khanti' (sharp weapon), SDPO Singh said adding Yadav also killed his two little children one by one.

“As soon as police got the information, accused Lalu Yadav was arrested while he was trying to flee from the spot," Singh said.

Security forces on standby after man killed wife and children in Bhojpur in Bihar
Security forces on standby after man killed wife and children in Bhojpur in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Besides Piro SDPO Rahul Kumar Singh, a team of police including Azimabad police station in-charge reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Police also called the FSL team to the spot for investigation. Police also took the bodies in their custody and got their post mortem done in Sadar Hospital.

The horrific triple murder has caused shock and grief in the entire area.

