Triple Murder In Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Two Children In Bhojpur; Arrested

Bhojpur (Bihar): In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two children after a quarrel with his wife in Bhojpur district on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused in the case.
The incident took place at Milki village in Ara under Azimabad police station limits of Bhojpur.
The accused has been identified as Lalu Yadav while the deceased have been identified as his 35-year-old wife Seema Devi, their 8-year-old Saumya Kumari and 10-month-old boy Didwant Kumar.
According to Piro SDPO, Rahul Singh, the accused Lalu Yadav had a quarrel with his wife in the morning. The matter escalated and turned ugly after Lalu, in a fit of rage, killed his wife after beheading her with a 'khanti' (sharp weapon), SDPO Singh said adding Yadav also killed his two little children one by one.
“As soon as police got the information, accused Lalu Yadav was arrested while he was trying to flee from the spot," Singh said.
Besides Piro SDPO Rahul Kumar Singh, a team of police including Azimabad police station in-charge reached the spot and started investigating the matter.
Police also called the FSL team to the spot for investigation. Police also took the bodies in their custody and got their post mortem done in Sadar Hospital.
The horrific triple murder has caused shock and grief in the entire area.
