ETV Bharat / state

Triple Murder In Bihar: Man, His Two Minor Daughters Stabbed To Death During Sleep In Chhapra; Two Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

The wife of the slain man said that they were sleeping on the top floor of their house at Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station area when she woke up to find the assailants attacking her husband and two minor daughters. The woman said that the assailants tried to attack her too but she somehow escaped from the spot and saved her life.

Bodies being taken into custody after triple murder in Bihar's Chhapra
Bodies being taken into custody after triple murder in Bihar's Chhapra (ETV Bharat)

Chhapra: In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, a man and his two daughters were stabbed to death during sleep while the slain's wife escaped the fatal attack during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bihar's Chhapra, police said. Police have arrested two accused in the case and recovered the weapon of offence from their possession.

The horrific triple murder took place at Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station area of the district. The slain have been identified as Tarakeshwar Singh alias Jhabar Singh, 50-year-old son of Vishwanath Singh, and his two minor daughters—one of them 17 years old and the other 15 years old.

In her statement to the police, the wife of slain Singh said that after having dinner at night, they were sleeping on the top floor of their house when she suddenly woke up and saw that the assailants attacked her family members. “They also attacked me. Somehow I ran away and saved my life,"she said. The injured woman has been admitted to Ekma Health Center in critical condition. Police has taken possession of all three bodies and sent them to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Rasulpur police station in-charge said that based on the complaint by the woman, two accused Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar—both residents of Rasulpur have been arrested adding both have confessed to the crime. The knife used in the incident has also been recovered from them, the police officer said. Police suspect a love affair to be behind the triple murder.

  1. Read more: Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified Assailants Kill Husband-wife, Their Son In Ghazipur
  2. Divorcee Man Kills Paramour, Her Two Children In Uttarakhand; Arrested

Chhapra: In a horrific triple murder reported from Bihar, a man and his two daughters were stabbed to death during sleep while the slain's wife escaped the fatal attack during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bihar's Chhapra, police said. Police have arrested two accused in the case and recovered the weapon of offence from their possession.

The horrific triple murder took place at Dhanadih village under Rasulpur police station area of the district. The slain have been identified as Tarakeshwar Singh alias Jhabar Singh, 50-year-old son of Vishwanath Singh, and his two minor daughters—one of them 17 years old and the other 15 years old.

In her statement to the police, the wife of slain Singh said that after having dinner at night, they were sleeping on the top floor of their house when she suddenly woke up and saw that the assailants attacked her family members. “They also attacked me. Somehow I ran away and saved my life,"she said. The injured woman has been admitted to Ekma Health Center in critical condition. Police has taken possession of all three bodies and sent them to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Rasulpur police station in-charge said that based on the complaint by the woman, two accused Sudhanshu Kumar alias Roshan and Ankit Kumar—both residents of Rasulpur have been arrested adding both have confessed to the crime. The knife used in the incident has also been recovered from them, the police officer said. Police suspect a love affair to be behind the triple murder.

  1. Read more: Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified Assailants Kill Husband-wife, Their Son In Ghazipur
  2. Divorcee Man Kills Paramour, Her Two Children In Uttarakhand; Arrested

TAGGED:

THREE PEOPLE MURDERED IN CHAPRAMURDER IN CHAPRAFATHER TWO DAUGHTERS MURDERTRIPLE MURDER BIHARTRIPLE MURDER DURING SLEEP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.