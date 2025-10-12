ETV Bharat / state

Trio Held For Killing Raipur Youth Over Bidi

Raipur (Rural) ASP Kirtan Rathore said the accused were identified as Sumit Bande, Ajay Ratre and Gulshan Gaikwad and booked under Section 103 of BNS.

The trio following their arrest.
The trio following their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

Raipur: Three persons were arrested on Saturday for killing a youth over a bidi (a small hand-rolled cigarette) in Amner village under the Abhanpur police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had demanded a bidi from Sonu Pal (26), the victim, who refused. Angered over it, the trio, identified as Sumit Bande (26), Ajay Ratre (24), and Gulshan Gaikwad (26), murdered Sonu and threw the body in a drain near Goda Pul. The trio have been charged with murder under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

"The three accused, along with the deceased Sonu, were drinking alcohol in the courtyard of a liquor store in Abhanpur on Thursday night. During that time, the accused demanded a beedi from Sonu, who refused. After some time, they got embroiled in an argument. On the pretence of offering more liquor, the trio took Sonu to the crime spot where they killed him and disposed of the body in a drain," an official of Abhanpur PS said.

Raipur (Rural) additional SP Kirtan Rathore said, "Abhanpur police received information on Friday that a young man's body was floating in a drain in the Amner village. After reaching the spot, police questioned the villagers and examined CCTV footage of the area. Following an informant's inputs, three individuals were detained on Saturday for questioning. Following the confession of Sumit Bande (aged 26), Ajay Ratre (aged 24), and Gulshan Gaikwad (aged 26), they were arrested and sent to jail."

TAGGED:

ABHANPUR POLICE STATIONRAIPUR RURAL ASPSCUFFLE OVER BIDISECTION 103 BNSRAIPUR YOUTH KILLED

