Trinamool MP From Basirhat Haji Nurul Islam Passes Away; Mamata-Abhishek Condole

Basirhat (West Bengal): Basirhat Trinamool MP Haji Nurul Islam passed away at his residence in Dattapukur on Wednesday. He was 61. Haji Nurul was suffering from liver cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee have condoled his death on X handle.

CM wrote, "Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

On the other hand, Abhishek wrote, "It deeply saddens me to hear about the passing of our Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. He was a true champion of the Ma, Mati, Manush philosophy, dedicating his life to serving the people and safeguarding their well-being, even in his final days. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and I pray for his soul to rest in peace."

Since morning, Haji Nurul's condition rapidly deteriorated. A team of doctors had rushed to his house. A close friend of the MP said that his heartbeat and pulse could not be detected. Later, he was declared dead by the doctors.

A few months ago, he had contested a crucial battle in the Lok Sabha elections and won by defeating BJP's Rekha Patra by 3.33 lakh votes. Even during elections, Haji Nurul had to be admitted to a hospital due to pneumonia.

Haji Nurul joined politics in 1978 and was a member of the Congress student wing. He handled various organisational responsibilities of the Congress till 1994 and joined the Trinamool Congress in 1998. At that time, he contested the panchayat elections on TMC ticket.

In 2003, he was elected for a Panchayat Samiti seat. Haji Nurul won the 2008 panchayat elections and became a member of the Zilla Parishad. Then in 2009, Trinamool Congress nominated him for the first time as an MP from the Basirhat constituency. He was an easy victory for him and became an MP.

In 2014, he was not nominated from Basirhat constituency but fielded from Jangipur and could not win the seat. In 2016, he was elected as an MLA from Haroa, after which he was again given the party ticket for the same seat in the 2021 Assembly elections and was re-elected.