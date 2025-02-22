Trinamool Congress-Muslim League Leaders Meet in Kerala, Fueling Speculations On Alliance

Malappuram: In a significant political development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders held talks with the leadership of the Muslim League during a visit to Kerala.

TMC's Members of Parliament, Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien, met Muslim League president Panakkad Sadikali Shihab Thangal at Kodappanakkal Tharavadu. Former Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, who left the Left Front after criticizing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was also present at the meeting. The leaders had arrived in Karipur earlier this week for a two-day visit to the state, sparking speculations on the TMC's political strategy in Kerala. It is widely believed that the national leadership's visit aims to strengthen the party’s presence in the state ahead of key elections, including the Nilambur by-election triggered by Anvar’s resignation. This marks the second visit of Anvar, who maintains the meeting was purely social, to Panakkad since leaving the Left Front.

Despite the buzz surrounding the visit, both Sadikali Thangal and Anvar emphasized that no political discussions on alliances took place during the meeting. Thangal, responding to journalists' questions, noted that the TMC is part of the India Alliance, but insisted that the specifics of political cooperation would be addressed during the upcoming UDF meeting scheduled for February 27. The TMC's move is crucial for its broader strategy, with the party looking to establish itself as a key player in Kerala's political landscape ahead of the next elections. The visit comes amid ongoing discussions about the potential entry of the TMC into the United Democratic Front (UDF), a major coalition in the state. The UDF meeting later this month is expected to address such matters, and the timing of the TMC visit has only fueled speculation about the party's future role in Kerala politics.

Anvar, who had been an independent MLA after breaking away from the CPM, joined the TMC last January. However, his entry into the party faced resistance from the TMC’s state unit, which publicly criticized his inclusion. Anvar has since stated that the TMC is making strides in Kerala, having formed committees in most districts and constituencies, signaling its growing footprint in the state. As political discussions intensify, the focus now shifts to the UDF's upcoming meeting, where the future of the TMC's involvement in Kerala politics may be decided.