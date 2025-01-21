ETV Bharat / state

Tried Meeting Slain Beed Sarpanch's Family, But Was Denied Visit: Minister Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde attempted to visit the family of murdered Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh but was asked not to due to village tensions,

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde attempted to visit the family of murdered Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh but was asked not to due to village tensions,
File Photo: Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has said she tried to meet the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh but was asked not to visit due to the situation in their village in Beed district.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde's cousin, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Pankaja Munde said, "I tried to meet the family of Santosh Deshmukh, but they refused due to the situation in their village. My visit to Massajog and expressing my feelings on the incident is my personal issue."

The state environment minister said the slain sarpanch's family told her that the situation in the village was not in their hands and urged her not to visit. "I will visit with their due permission. Justice for the family is more important than my visit," she said.

The sarpanch’s family and opposition parties have been demanding Dhananjay Munde’s ouster from the state cabinet over his aide Karad’s alleged link in a related extortion case.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has said she tried to meet the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh but was asked not to visit due to the situation in their village in Beed district.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja Munde's cousin, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Pankaja Munde said, "I tried to meet the family of Santosh Deshmukh, but they refused due to the situation in their village. My visit to Massajog and expressing my feelings on the incident is my personal issue."

The state environment minister said the slain sarpanch's family told her that the situation in the village was not in their hands and urged her not to visit. "I will visit with their due permission. Justice for the family is more important than my visit," she said.

The sarpanch’s family and opposition parties have been demanding Dhananjay Munde’s ouster from the state cabinet over his aide Karad’s alleged link in a related extortion case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARPANCH SANTOSH DESHMUKHPANKAJA MUNDEPANKAJA MUNDE SLAIN BEED SARPANCH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.