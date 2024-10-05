ETV Bharat / state

Mischievous Elements Set Fire To The Tricolour Flag In Bathinda, Case Registered Under Serious Provisions

Some miscreants set the national flag on fire in Bathinda's Bharat Nagar, following which the Punjab police registered a case against unidentified individuals.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Tricolour flag set on fire in Bathinda
File Photo: Representational picture (ANI)

Bathinda: Punjab police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants who set the national flag on fire. The incident happened late last night in Bharat Nagar, a posh locality in Bathinda. According to the police, the mischievous elements tied the tricolour flag to a tree, sprinkled some inflammable substance, and then set it on fire.

Passerby informs about the incident

Before setting the tricolour on fire, the miscreants also made a video of the entire incident and circulated it on social media. The police were informed about the incident by a passerby, following which they reached the site. The police have registered a case under various provisions against unidentified individuals who were involved in the act.

The incident comes at a time when Bathinda police are making strict security arrangements for the upcoming festivities.

DSP assures strict actions

DSP Sarabjit Singh Brar said that a passerby had informed the police that the national flag had been set on fire at Bharat Nagar Chowk. He said that mischievous elements first sprinkled inflammable material on the tricolour flag and later set it on fire.

The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was known, he said, adding that no accused who committed the crime would be spared. A case has been registered against the unidentified miscreants under various sections. The police said that the accused will be arrested soon.

SET FIRE TO THE TRICOLORNATIONAL FLAG SET ON FIRE

