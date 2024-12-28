Tributes To Manmohan Singh From Ladakh; LG, Political Leaders Remember Him As A Reformer

Leh: Ladakh is in mourning as leaders across the Union Territory pay tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, whose demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics. Known for his visionary leadership and economic reforms, Dr Singh's contributions to the nation and Ladakh hold a special place in the hearts of the people.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.), along with the chairpersons of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, Tashi Gyalson and Dr Jaffer Akhoon, respectively, and Member of Parliament Mohammad Haneefa Jan, joined other dignitaries in mourning the sad demise of Dr Singh on Friday. Leaders across Ladakh paid heartfelt tributes, recalling Dr Singh's immense contributions to the nation and his enduring impact on the development of Ladakh.

Similarly, the Territorial Congress Party of Ladakh expresses its profound grief over the sad demise of the former prime minister. Besides, Mahila Congress representatives, councillors, former councillors, and party workers paid tribute to the departed soul. A solemn two minutes of silence was observed at Congress Office Leh.

While condoling the demise and paying tributes to Dr Singh, the LG Ladakh said he was a visionary leader known for bringing ground-breaking reforms to India and also a reputed economist who transformed the Indian economy during his tenure as the finance minister of India in the early 90s.

“I am deeply saddened to know of the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. I pray for solace to the bereaved members of Dr Manmohan Singh’s family on behalf of the people of Ladakh and their very own selves. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Mishra said.

Similarly, Rigzin Jora, President, LTCC, in his message said, “The Congress party in Ladakh mourns the sad demise of former Prime Minister Singh. The country shall remain indebted to him for the economic reforms that he ushered in, leading to India becoming an economic powerhouse. Alongside his empathy for the poor, he saw himself lifting millions out of the poverty line through schemes like MGNREGA. The country shall miss this visionary leader of enormous intellect, integrity, and humility. Our salute to this great leader!

Similarly, MP Ladakh, Haneefa, in his message, said, “With deep sorrow, we mourn the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, a towering statesman and one of the greatest economists of our time. His visionary leadership and economic reforms transformed India, paving the way for unprecedented growth and prosperity. A humble leader with an extraordinary intellect, his contributions to the nation and the world will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God grant his soul eternal peace and strength to those grieving this irreparable loss.”

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, Adv. Gyaltson, said in his message, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji. I pay tribute to Dr Singh’s remarkable life and legacy, which will continue to inspire. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Akhoon, said, “Dr. Singh’s commitment to economic reforms, social welfare, and inclusive growth has left an indelible mark on our country. He further praised Dr Singh’s administration for initiating key reforms, liberalising trade and investment, and driving significant economic growth.”

Tsering Samphel, a senior leader, said, "Dr Manmohan Singh sanctioned a special package of Rs 24 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, under which the construction of the Nimmo-Chilling-Padum road was included, along with the procurement of essential machinery and equipment. His contributions during the 2010 floods were particularly significant, as he played a key role in aiding Ladakh's recovery and rehabilitation efforts, leaving a lasting impact on the region's development. Besides, many other contributions underscore his dedication to the region's progress and welfare.”

Smanla Dorje Nurboo, President of the Pradesh Youth Congress, UT Ladakh, said, "His significant and impactful contributions to Ladakh's development include the Nimmoo-Basgo Hydro Power Project at Alchi, the establishment of transmission lines connecting all regions, crucial and timely support during the 2010 Flash Floods, successful implementation of the NREGA scheme benefiting households across even the most remote villages, and most importantly, the sanctioning of the Nimmo-Padum-Darcha Road under Special Packages. The people of Ladakh will forever be grateful for his leadership."