Tributes Pour In For Ramoji Rao On First Death Anniversary At Chennai Office

Chennai: Noted industrialist and founder of the Ramoji Group, Sri Ramoji Rao (87), passed away on June 8 last year due to ill health. Ramoji Rao, who created India's largest film city, Ramoji Film City, was the chairman of the Ramoji Group, which includes companies such as Eenadu daily newspaper, ETV, Ramoji Film City and ETV Bharat. He was also a record holder in various fields, including cinema, chit fund, food and hospitality. Sri Ramoji Rao has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the highest civilian award of the Government of India, in recognition of his work in the fields of journalism, literature and education.

The first anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao was observed at the Chennai office of the Ramoji Group on Saturday. A memorial service was held under the leadership of Nagaraju, Marketing Manager of the Chennai office of the Eenadu newspaper. Employees of the Ramoji Group's Eenadu, ETV and ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu participated in the memorial service. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of Ramoji Rao.

Following this, a short film made on Ramoji Rao was telecast. The short film featured heartfelt and emotional comments made by celebrities, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the late film playback singer SP Balasubramaniam on Ramoji Rao.

The Ramoji Group employees paid tribute to the portrait of Ramoji Rao by showering flowers. Following this, Eenadu Marketing Manager Nagaraju said, "Ramoji Group Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao came from a humble agricultural family and all the businesses he established were successful."

"I have attended many meetings held at the Tirupati edition office of Eenadu daily under the chairmanship of Sri Ramoji Rao. At those times, he gave excellent suggestions. He was very attached to the employees. His memories are always admirable. We should follow his advice."

Floral tributes in Madurai

The employees of the Margadarsi Chit Fund branch office located in Thembavani, Madurai, donated blood in the presence of Branch Manager Sridhar. Following this, all the employees participated in the memorial service and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ramoji.

Following this, Sridhar, Branch Manager of Margadarsi Chit Fund, spoke eloquently, "Sri Ramoji Rao was the one who developed the Ramoji Group of Companies through hard work. The concern he showed for the development of all the companies of the Group and the development of each of its employees is unparalleled. His work is as noble as his dedication is, and each of us should follow it. Making Sri Ramoji Rao's dreams come true is the only tribute we pay to him on his first anniversary." Following this, all the Madurai branch employees observed a two-minute silence."

