Tributes Paid To Andhra Techie Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday paid homage and final respects to Madhusudhan Rao, an IT professional from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He is among those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

His body was flown from J&K’s capital city, Srinagar, to Chennai via Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight. At Chennai airport, CISF officials paid tribute to him.

Besides Rao’s family, many political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai and BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, were present to pay their tribute to him.

Condemning the attack, Selvaperunthagai said the country has been paying the cost of terrorism, and the Congress leaders too were among the victims in the past. “Terrorism knows no religion or ethnicity; it is terrorism, plain and simple,” he said.