Tributes Paid To Andhra Techie Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Published : April 24, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST

Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday paid homage and final respects to Madhusudhan Rao, an IT professional from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He is among those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

His body was flown from J&K’s capital city, Srinagar, to Chennai via Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight. At Chennai airport, CISF officials paid tribute to him.

Besides Rao’s family, many political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai and BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, were present to pay their tribute to him.

Condemning the attack, Selvaperunthagai said the country has been paying the cost of terrorism, and the Congress leaders too were among the victims in the past. “Terrorism knows no religion or ethnicity; it is terrorism, plain and simple,” he said.

He also expressed deep condolences to the family on behalf of the party.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran stated that the attackers allegedly targeted tourists based on their religion. He assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken swift action to support the victims and their families.

The tragic incident unfolded in the off-site meadow of Kashmir, Baisaran Valley, which is around 7 km from the main Pahalgam. Eyewitnesses claimed that heavily armed terrorists fired indiscriminately towards civilians in the area, killing 26, mostly tourists, while several others were injured. Madhusudhan, who had been visiting Kashmir as a tourist, was among the victims.

