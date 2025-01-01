Tributes Offered To Martyrs On 207th Anniversary Of Bhima-Koregaon Battle

Pune: Lakhs of visitors gathered at Jay Stambh in Perne Phata to commemorate the 207th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on Wednesday and paid their tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal said, "This is an important day that reminds us of the struggle against caste oppression. Dr. Babasaheb made a huge contribution to India and our country runs according to his Constitution".

Leaders of various political parties as well as social activists and followers paid their tributes at the Jay Stambh that was erected in honour of the martyrs of Bhima-Koregaon battle.

This morning, Dhamma Channa, Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha and Community Buddha Vandana were organised. This was followed by a salute and tribute programme by Samata Sainik Dal, Mahar Battalion retired soldiers.

A large number of Bhim followers have been gathering here since Tuesday night to pay their respects. Later in the morning, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, minister Dattatray Bharne, minister of state Madhuri Misal and several leaders including Anandraj Ambedkar paid homage at the Jay Stambh.

"A very happy new year to all people. Today, a large number of citizens are coming to pay homage to the Jay Stambh, which is very good. Even though the physical struggle against caste oppression is over, the mental struggle is still on," Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said.

Referring to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, he said, "The movement against inequality and inhumanity in society should continue. There were some sad incidents in Parbhani (where violence broke out over desecration of a replica of the Constitution) and Beed. The fight is being given a different colour in Beed incident. It is surprising that the police did not know where Karad (minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, who surrendered on Tuesday) was. This was a complete failure of the police department. It is certain that the government is under pressure but the Chief Minister should not succumb to it."

Earlier taking to his X handle, Prakash Ambedkar posted, "My dear people, the Bhima-Koregaon Shaurya Divas is a reminder of a step forward of our ancestors in the struggle against caste oppression. Draw inspiration from the victory of the 500 (499 Mahars and 1 Matang) soldiers, and the Alutedar forces, over their Brahmanical Peshwas rulers. Hold a positive memory of their valour and use it as a symbol of an independent Ambedkarite political aspiration, just what Babasaheb wanted. When you visit the Jay Stambh today and in the near future, honour the soldiers and commit your vote to fulfil the aspiration and ambition of Babasaheb — an independent Ambedkarite political power. Jai Bhim".

The state government is yet to announce its decision on whether Ajit Pawar or BJP MLA Chandrakat Patil will be the guardian minister of Pune. Minister Dattatray Bharne said he is confident that Ajit Pawar will be given this responsibility.