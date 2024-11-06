Jaipur-Based-Artist's Special Tribute To Ratan Tata: Paints Legend's Portrait In Just 40 Minutes

Jaipur: Business tycoon and philanthropist, Ratan Tata passed away at 86 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness. However, he still lives in the hearts of millions of people, whose lives he touched through his magical charm and persona.

A painter from Jaipur, Chandra Prakash Gupta, on Tuesday, November 5, paid tribute to the legend by creating a one-of-a-kind portrait in the oil medium in just 40 minutes. An expert in oil paintings, the artist has time and again paid tributes to the heroes of our nation.

Gupta, a fan of Tata, made special efforts to create this oil painting. Social worker Sudhir Mathur, and poets Rohit Krishna Nandan, Mahi, Sandesh, and Mala graced the painting session with their presence.

In the past, he has gifted multiple portraits of martyrs to their relatives. In response to his gifts, the kin of the martyrs appreciated his noble gesture. Gupta has made around 275 portraits of martyrs and was also honoured by the Rajasthan Government in 2001 for his spectacular contributions to the families of the martyrs.

He began his journey 25 years back when he immortalised the martyrs of Rajasthan through his brush. Not just this, he also painted the portraits of the martyrs of the Kargil War and won the hearts of their family members.

A striking human quality about Gupta is that he not only just paints the portraits but also visits the families of the martyrs and presents them with the canvasses. Gupta believes that with this small act of generosity, he salutes the brave souls who gave up their lives for the country.