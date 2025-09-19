ETV Bharat / state

Tribunals Uphold Ban On Two Jammu Kashmir Groups, Including Mirwaiz Farooq's Awami Action Committee

New Delhi: Two courts under the Delhi High Court have upheld the ban imposed by the Center on Awami Action Committee headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen.

The tribunals, headed by the same judge -- Justice Sachin Datta -- observed that based on the material and evidence placed before them, there is ample justification to declare the two groups as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Thus, this Tribunal, having followed the procedure laid down in the UAPA and its Rules and having independently and objectively appreciated and evaluated the material and evidence on record, is of the firm and considered view that there is sufficient cause for declaring the organisation as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the UAPA," the identical order issued by the tribunals read.

On March 11, while declaring the two groups banned, the Union home ministry said that the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) were indulging in unlawful activities that were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

It said the leaders and members of the two groups have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of these groups show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional setup of the country through their activities. The outfits were involved in promoting and aiding the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities and sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people, the ministry said.

The AAC and the JKIM were exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the established government, it said.

The tribunal referred to a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case about terrorist and secessionist activities that have plagued Jammu and Kashmir since the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

Among the materials submitted by the government before the tribunal were the NIA chargesheet filed before a court, which mentioned the spate of violence unleashed in the valley involving attacks on civilians and security forces alike over the last many decades.

It also mentioned that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was actively supporting numerous terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), etc., which were involved in the attacks.