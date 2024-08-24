ETV Bharat / state

Tribunal Upholds Extension Of Ban On Jama'at-e-Islami In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld the Central Government's decision to extend the ban on Jama'at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, officially designating it as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Delhi High Court judge, who presides over the tribunal, confirmed the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification to prolong the ban for an additional five years. The government had initially imposed the ban on February 28, 2019, for a five-year period, which was renewed on February 28, 2024.

The tribunal agreed with the government's stance that Jama'at-e-Islami was involved in secessionist activities and provided support to terrorism and its ideology in the region.

With this decision, the ban will remain in effect for another five years, maintaining the government's claims that such steps are being taken to curb activities which are a threat to national security.