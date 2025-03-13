ETV Bharat / state

Tribunal Awards Rs 1.39 Cr Compensation To Man Who Lost Arm In Road Accident

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 1.39 crore to a man who lost one of his arms following a bus accident in 2019.

MACT Chairman S B Agrawal, in the order on March 10, held the bus driver's negligence as the cause of the accident.

The tribunal held the vehicle's insurer primarily liable while allowing it to recover the awarded amount from the bus owner.

A copy of the order passed was made available on Thursday.

The petitioner, Mahesh Lalchand Makhija (then aged 51), who worked as a sales manager with an alcoholic beverages company, told the tribunal that on December 16, 2019, he was travelling in the private luxury bus.

The driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle, and as a result, it met with an accident near Savarne village in the Murbad area on the Kalyan-Nagar highway in Maharashtra.

Makhija suffered grievous injuries, and his left arm had to be amputated by doctors at a hospital in Mumbai.

He worked as a sales manager with a company and initially claimed compensation based on his monthly income of Rs 3.6 lakh.

The respondents, bus owner Riyaz Kadar Mohammad and insurer United India Insurance Company Ltd, contested the claim.