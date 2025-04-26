Chhindwara: The beauty of Patalkot here in Madhya Pradesh never ceased to captivate international visitors, but the kindness and honesty of local tribals truly won the hearts this time. Showcasing their integrity and hospitality, they recovered a Czech princess's lost ring and refused a hefty reward as well.

Princess Itka Klet of the Royal family of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, had come to Chhindwara to see the beauty of Tamian Hill and get her spine treated with the Ayurvedic method from famous practitioners. During a sightseeing trip around the place, her engagement ring fell into the water when she was enjoying a waterfall near Chota Mahadev, making her happiness short-lived.

“However, the tribals of Patalkot brought back the lost happiness on the princess's face within two days as they found the ring for her,” said Dr Prakash Indian Tata, a renowned Ayurveda doctor, who treated the princess.

Czech Princess Itka Klet (ETV Bharat)

How the tribals found the ring

After all efforts of searches went vain, Dr Tata said he contacted the tribals of Patalkot to help her find the ring.

“The tribals agreed to do the job but demanded daily wages. Once their demand was accepted, they took out the sand from under the waterfall and searched on the banks for days and finally found the princess's precious ring,” he said.

The princess was so happy to find the ring that she offered the Rs 5 lakh to the tribals. But they set an example by refusing the reward and only took Rs 41,000 of their wages, Dr Tata claimed.

“The princess is our guest; we cannot take advantage of our guest's helplessness. Rather, we are very happy to help her,” he quoted the tribals as saying to the princess.

Tribals Of Madhya Pradesh Recover Czech Princess's Lost Ring, Win Hearts (ETV Bharat)

“The princess of the Prague royal family had a bone-related disease. She went to many countries for treatment, but she did not get relief. Through social media, she got information about treatment through herbs in Chhindwara,” Dr Tata claimed. “After she came to India, she was treated with the Ayurvedic method in Chhindwara. After treatment, she expressed her desire to visit Patalkot. During this time, she lost her ring. However, the tribals found her ring and returned it to her,” he added.