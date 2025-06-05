ETV Bharat / state

Tribals In Distress As Summer Snow Hits Livestock In Jammu And Kashmir Mountains

Srinagar: Untimely summer snow has severely hit pastoral communities in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in loss of livestock.

For centuries, the nomadic Bakerwal communities have been practicing biannual migration between mountains and plains for grazing their livestock.

Nearly 700,000 people are part of this practice now where they trek hundreds of kilometers, herding their livestock between alpine pastures in Kashmir and Ladakh starting April-May and reverse migration plains in Jammu in September-October.

But Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Dr Rafiq Ahmad Shah said the pastoralists have returned from highland pastures to sub alpines after the untimely snow.

Majority of people who were on peaks have suffered losses particularly in Pir Panjal mountain range, where scores of tribal families shifted since May, Dr Shah added.

In Kashmir, however, the losses appear to be comparatively less as the migration to highland pastures was delayed following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, he added.

“Only a few hundred families had reached top peaks in Kashmir but they have been brought down to sub alpines now due to extreme cold and snow,” Dr Shah added, describing it as a ‘worrying trend’. “It will trigger economic losses for now as livestock can’t thrive at sub alpines and can cause overgrazing there”.

Many videos on social media showed distraught tribal families narrating their ordeal of losses caused by the snow in Pir Panjal mountain range falling in Chenab region.

The remote highland pastures are out of mobile communication networks and tribals posted these videos once they descended down to lower areas, said tribal activist Talib Hussain who posted one such video on Facebook.

“The videos reflect only a few losses as the remotest peaks are out of bounds. Snow has caused the death of sheep, goats and donkeys in mountains,” said Hussain.