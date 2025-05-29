Explained | Why Do Tribals Remain Marginalised in Jharkhand?

By Bhuvan Kishore Jha

Ranchi: Despite tribals constituting a large chunk of Jharkhand’s population, the community continues to be on the margins in the state. Their marginalisation raises a big question mark over the purpose of creation of this state among whose aims was to raise the socio-economic standards of the population living there that had remained backward.

Things have come to a pass that the policies and schemes aimed at the upliftment of the tribals largely remain on paper. There are also concerns about the changing demographic profile of the state. Another pointer towards the prevailing scenario is 65% seats meant for recruiting tribals in government jobs largely remain vacant.

According to the state’s Economic Survey, the participation of tribals in government jobs is just 3.4% despite their population being around 27%.

Tribes like Santhal, Munda, Ho, Oraon and Khadia have a rich cultural heritage. It is contested that the state came into existence in 2000 to protect the interests of the tribals and usher in an era of development. But the picture is dismal 25 years down the line.

According to the 2011 census, Scheduled Tribes (ST) account for 26.2% of the total population of the state, which is around 86.45 lakh. Of these Santhals are 31.86%, Oraon 19.85%, Munda 14.21% and Ho 10.73%.

Jharkhand’s sex ratio is slightly better than the national figure. It has 947 women per 1000 men, while the national count is 943. But this ratio is positive among the tribal population, where there are 1003 women per 1000 men.

People from the 32 tribes residing in the state are largely dependent on agriculture. The 2011 census puts the literacy rate among the STs at 58.9%, which is less than the national figure.

Observers say that the tribals have failed to increase their share in the government jobs on account of a lack of awareness and socio-economic backwardness.

Head of Tribal Studies Department at Ranchi University, Dr Umesh Nand Tiwar,i pointed out, "There is a need for special efforts to bring the tribals to the mainstream. There are schemes, but the money and work required to implement them on the ground are missing."

The constant decrease in the tribal population in the state is a major concern. The tribal population accounted for 36% of the total population in 1951, that came down to 26% by 2011. The fall has been high in areas like Santhal Pargana, where it came down from 44.66% to 28.11%.

The issue has acquired political overtones with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being particularly aggressive on it. The tribes in the state are Munda, Santhal, Oraon, Ho, Khadia, Gond, Kol, Kanwar, Savar, Asur, Baiga, Banjara, Bathudi, Bedia, Binjhiya, Birhor, Birjiya, Chero, Chik Baraik, Gaurait, Karmali, Kharwar, Khond, Kisan, Kaura, Korba, Lohra, Mahli, Mal Pahadia, Parhaiyya, Shaurya Pahadia and Bhumij.

There are 3.27 lakh posts in the state, of which only 35% have been filled. It is said that a large number of posts meant for ST candidates in the exams conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) remain empty as no suitable candidates are found.

One of the reasons cited is the low levels of education among the tribals, particularly the women. The literacy rate among the tribals, according to the 2011 census, was 58.96% while that of the general category was 66.4%. In the case of tribal women, it stood at 46.2%.

The condition of tribals, even on the health parameters, is not good. Lack of health facilities have resulted in tribal women suffering from anaemia and malnutrition. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, 39% of children in the state suffer from malnutrition, of which 9.1% are placed in the severely hit category. Of these, 10.7% are in the urban areas while 8.8% are in the rural areas.

The education levels in the rural and tribal areas are said to be low on account of a lack of schools, teachers and basic facilities like power supply, books and technical resources. In such conditions, it becomes difficult for the tribal youth to clear competitive exams.

At the same time, the tribal students also face problems when it comes to procuring relevant documents like the domicile and tribal certificates. This often compels them to enroll as general category students, and they are denied the reservation benefits.

They are further pushed back by the absence of coaching institutes in the rural areas, and if they enroll such institutes in the cities, their preparations are hit on account of their limited familiarity with English and Hindi languages.

There is also the general lack of awareness about advertisements of government jobs, how to apply for them and the syllabus they need to prepare. The lack of internet facilities and limited access to information in the rural areas further compounds the problem.

Professor Bandhu Bhagat explained, “There is a lack of competitive spirit among the tribal population. They try for jobs just once or twice, and in case of delayed results, get frustrated.”

Observers further point out the lack of industrial investment in the state, which leads to few job openings and the compulsion to migrate to other states for livelihood.

The worst hit are the eight particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), like Savar and Birhor, that live in remote geographical settings. In the absence of basic health and education facilities, their share in the government jobs is negligible.

The lack of modern education and skills has largely kept the tribals out of the competition for jobs. They continue to depend on their traditional vocations, like community farming and dependence on forest resources.

It is the quest for a better life that compels them to migrate to other states. This is resulting in their population coming down in Jharkhand. Certain political parties like the BJP attribute this phenomenon to infiltration by Bangladeshis in Santhal Pargana and religious conversions. They have taken up his matter at different platforms.

Panduram, who is a researcher, pointed out, "On account of low income, the parents are quite often compelled to migrate to other states, and the child is left alone. This also contributes to the lack of education.”

The government claims to be doing its bit to change the lives of the tribals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced more than 40,000 government jobs with emphasis on transparent recruitment. The process for 35,000 of these recruitments is expected to start from December. The state assembly has also approved a reservation of 5% for the dependents of those who fought for the creation of Jharkhand. This is also expected to help the tribals.

Legal expert Ajay Kumar pointed out, “The government jobs can be filled only on the basis of the constitutional provisions. But awareness is the key to success for the tribals. The government should spend more on increasing communication facilities and increasing the scope of what it is offering.”

Organisations like the Adivasi Budhijivi Manch (ABM) have been raising demands for a maximum share of locals and tribals in the jobs. They have also demanded proper implementation of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act to protect the rights of the tribals on the resources and jobs in their areas.

Experts believe that although the recent announcements made by the government hold promise, it is essential to ensure their implementation, giving primary importance to the tribals. They feel that the job crisis of tribals has further deepened on account of certain policy failures, lack of education and their poor economic conditions.

The condition can be gauged by the revelations made by social organisation Pradan in its report that says that in the tribal dominated villages, only 16% of tribal youth are able to study beyond matric, while the figure for non-tribals is 27.3%.

In the absence of jobs, the tribal concentration has been around the natural resources like forests, hills and rivers where they indulge in activities like farming, fishing and hunting. Even today, they follow their traditional livelihood that is dependent on such activities alongside animal rearing and crafts. Since the majority of them remain dependent on natural resources, proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) is of utmost importance.

Researcher Yuvraj Kumar pointed out, "It is the responsibility of citizens and society as a whole to ensure that there is an increase in awareness among the tribal community.” Panduram added, “They will claim their share the day their awareness increases.”