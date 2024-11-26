Tribal Youth's Hardwork Pays, Sets Up Own Studio In Ratlam, Buys All Equipment

Ratlam: Deepak Charpota, a tribal youth from a remote tribal village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, has proved that hardwork and diligence always make impossible things possible.

Deepak, a local folk artist, who failed to record his songs due to the high charges at professional studios decided to set up a studio. In order to arrange resources, he worked as a labourer along with performing in programmes. Finally, by saving his wages and payments he got from his own programmes, he procured all sound and recording equipment.

Presently, Deepak's Tanpura Studio houses all modern facilities. Known as Tanpura Studio, artists from not only Madhya Pradesh but neighbouring Rajasthan come here for recording.

Deepak, who hails from a poor tribal family said he established Tanpura Studio after toiling hard for six years, during which, he saved every penny he earned as wages. Presently, the studio has become popular in and around the state, helping Deepak to earn a good living.

Story behind Tanpura Studio:

The studio is built in a makeshift hut in Kangsi village near Shivgarh in Ratlam district. People who came here for the first time were surprised to find a studio in such a remote area. Although the studio appears as a hut, it possesses all the equipment and accessories that studios of Mumbai possess. Here, folk songs, music albums of tribal artists and songs of folk artists are regularly recorded.

Deepak said, "Setting up a studio was not at all an easy task for me. I come from a poor family and had once visited a professional studio in Indore for recording my folk songs. But after hearing the recording charges, I returned to my village. After this, I started thinking about setting up a studio at home, but I did not have the financial means. From 2018-19 onwards, I began saving money by working as a labourer and slowly started buying equipment for the studio one by one. I also sing bhajans myself and spent the money received from my programmes for the studio. With six years of hardwork, Tanpura Studio finally came into existence".

No fees charged from local artists:

Padma Shri Prahlad Tipaniya has also praised Deepak's hardwork and dedication. Famous artists including folk artist Ramlal Rajoria, Devidas ji Bairagi, Neha Dawar and Narsingh Dodiyar have come to Deepak's studio for recording. Deepak does not charge fees from local artists. He said that artists pay fees for recording even without asking them to do so. He said now he earns from his YouTube channels named Tanpura Studio and Deepak Charpota Official.

Deepak said that the doors of Tanpura Studio are always open for the local folk artists as he wants to provide a platform to them.