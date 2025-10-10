ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Women Struggle With e-KYC For 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Due To Poor Internet

Nandurbar: Women in tribal-dominated Khardi Khurd village on the banks of Narmada river in Dhadgaon taluka of Maharashtra's Nandurbar district are facing significant challenges in performing e-KYC validation for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' beneficiaries due to poor internet connectivity.

They have to climb hilly roads, waiting atop for hours to get a proper network. Some even attach their mobile phones to trees or fix their phones to branches and hold those high for proper internet connectivity. Even if they get network and start the e-KYC validation, the process halts midway due to poor connectivity.

The 'Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', launched by the state's women and child development department on June 28, 2024, provides women, aged 21 to 65 years and with annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, with monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer. In a directive in September, the state government made it mandatory to complete the e-KYC (Know Your Customer) within November 18 to continue the benefits of the scheme.

In order to complete e-KYC validation, one needs to go to the designated 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' portal, open the e-KYC form and fill up the details, including Aadhaar number and captcha code. After this, an OTP is sent to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked mobile number that needs to be submitted.