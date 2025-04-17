'Mahula' Matters: Tribal Women In Balangir Toil For Sweet Harvest, Cry For Bitter Mahua Prices

By Seikh Mohammad Wahid

Balangir: Early in the morning, the forests of Balangir echo the crackling footsteps of barefooted tribal women draped in faded sarees, walking in a rush carrying baskets amid the towering mahula (Odia of mahua) trees. They reach the trees and soon start picking and choosing the flowers. A daily routine of Sarojini Mallick and Bhagwati Bhoi, two of the many mahula collectors, for whom the three months from January to March, which at times stretch up to May, are the most grueling. Braving the sun, they, with bent backs and darkened fingers, start gathering the yellow flowers which are fragrant, precious, and their only means of sustenance.

When ETV Bharat reached four villages - Phatamunda, Jaliya, Sinkhaman and Shikachida villages in Deogaon block of Balangir district and spoke to the local people, the anguish and frustration of the collectors found a vent.

Most family members left home in the morning to return only in the evening after collecting mahua flowers. From whatever is collected, most of it is sold, some of it bartered for essential supplies and a few utilised at home. The brokers and middlemen who travel from village to village, contact the collectors and take away the produce for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

For the hard work they do, all they get is Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 a year - a price which is too less for the preciousness of the flowers which is utilised for more reasons than one. “We pick in the heat, dry the flowers carefully, and wait for traders to come,” says Sarojini Mallick, a middle-aged woman with a sunburnt skin. “I have six mahua trees to my name. But they take everything for Rs 30 a kilo. We do not have a choice,” she adds.

According to forest department estimates, Balangir happens to be one of Odisha’s top mahua-producing districts where about 45,000 quintals of the produce is collected annually and 80 percent of families in tribal villages depend on mahula, an MFP (minor forest produce). Even then the families earn far less than what the middlemen in the business get.

“They come and fetch the flowers, fill in trucks, pay us at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg and leave. Though we don’t know the market price, we have come to know that they sell it for double or triple the price,” says Bhagabati Bhoi while drying her collection of flowers. “I had collected 10 quintals last year and earned Rs 30,000 only," she adds.

Contrary to the notion that Mahua flowers are used to make country liquor only, these are actually used in varied ways. One can prepare sweets, chocolates, jelly, juice, traditional medicine, and cooking oil from the flowers and its seeds. Many people use the mahua oil as a staple in the kitchen and for joint pain remedies.

Ironically, the district does not have a processing unit. Many times, much of the flowers and seeds go waste without being put to use.

“We have a country liquor factory where these flowers are processed,” says social worker Bala Pradhan. Mahua has immense potential to change destinies of people but sadly we are using it only for making liquor, he rues.

According to District Excise Department data, in 2024, 1,079 cases were registered for illegal liquor production using mahua and a total of 1,753 people were arrested. By March 2025, the number has crossed 1,300 cases with 1,762 persons already arrested. The department also reveals that over 9 lakh litres of illicit liquor base, or mahua poch, has been seized this year.

“Imagine how this MFP is being smuggled out of the district. The tribals take so much pain to collect and dry it and the smugglers reap the benefit, ,” says social worker Ashish Pandey. "Black marketing of the mahua flowers is on in a big way,” he adds.

Government policies have added to the woes of the MFP collectors. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) has not been fixed for mahua flowers since 2018-19. But the forest department, excise department, and local administration have done precious little to sort things out and provide a better livelihood to people, Pandey alleges.

“Ideally the price-fixing should be done at block and panchayat level. But it is not done. As a result, villagers, unable to keep the flowers and seeds safe for a long time, sell at throwaway prices,” says Pandey.

With the sun setting, the women collectors return with basket full of flowers. Are they happy? "We cannot be happy with the price being given to us. We need a factory in every block and an MSP to benefit us,” demands Bhagabati.

Though Odisha’s tribal economy has always depended on forest produce like mahua, tamarind, and sal seeds, without government support in matters of MSP or processing units, these products can never make the collectors happy.

However, the forest department has set guidelines for how much each family can collect. But enforcement is not as strict. “They limit our tree calculation and collection but do not keep a track of how we are being cheated at the hands of the middlemen,” Bhagabati says with bitterness in her voice.

“We are not asking for donation. We want what is rightfully due to us,” says Sarojini, adjusting the ropes of the baskets hung on each side of her husband's shoulders.